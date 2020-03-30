A CAMPAIGNING organisation has pledged its support to angry villagers who are fed-up with fly-tipping.

Countryside Alliance, founded in 1997, is a non-profit group dedicated to protecting rural spaces across the country.

The group has now come out in support of residents living Great Bentley after locals called on ignorant fly-tippers to be considerate of the countryside.

The display of allegiance comes after piles of rubbish were left dumped in Straight Road, which is usually provides a clear route often used by trucks and cars.

Countryside Alliance has now offered its prevention guide to local people and reiterated its call for tougher action and public awareness.

A spokesman said: “The images of fly-tipping in Great Bentley, though horrendous, are an all too familiar sight.”

“To make serious headway, we need to understand the business of illegal waste disposal and the culture that abets it.

Fly-tipping, as most know it, has developed over the years. It represents much more than just lobbing an unwanted Christmas tree, or a bag of rubbish out of a moving car at the dead of night.

“It has become a business and people up and down the country, either knowingly or out of confusion, are aiding it.

“By failing to carry out basic checks, you risk fuelling criminality and blighting our picturesque landscapes.”