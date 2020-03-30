PARAMEDICS rushed to a property in a seaside town after a resident was found unresponsive in their home on Monday morning.

Two ambulances from the East of England Ambulance Service were spotted outside a house in Hayes Road, Clacton, just after 8am.

The crews immediately attended the scene after receiving worrying reports that a person was completely unresponsive.

Upon arrival, the paramedics put on protective equipment, including face masks and gloves, before entering the home and assisting the resident.

After spending more than an hour at the property, paramedics eventually transported the person to Colchester General Hospital, where they received further care.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 8.11am with reports of a person who was unresponsive.

“One person was taken to Colchester General Hospital for further care.”

An eyewitness, who does not wish to be named, said the number of emergency service workers at the address was an unsettling sight.

They said: “At first there was just the one ambulance, and I saw a paramedic going in and out of the home wearing protected clothing.

“A few minutes later another ambulance parked-up outside and another two or three paramedics jumped out to help, all also wearing masks and gloves.

“It was quite scary to see, because I thought it might be related to coronavirus, but it might not of course – I just hope whoever they were helping is okay.”