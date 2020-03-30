Essex Wildlife Trust is giving people their daily dose of nature whilst they are stuck at home.

The trust is launching WildlifeTV today (March 30) to help people engage with wildlife and learn about ways that you can help protect it.

The system will include a range of top tips on how to make your garden wildlife friendly, wild workouts and outdoor learning classes.

There will also be informative videos posted across social media and episodes aimed at children on the Trust's Outdoor Learning and Nature Tots Facebook pages.

Emily McParland of Essex Wildlife Trust said: “Having a connection with nature is vital for our overall wellbeing and right now it is more important than ever to get your daily dose of nature.

"Although many of us will be stuck inside for the next few weeks, spring is a wonderful time in the natural world and we want to bring this wonderful time of year into people’s homes.

"Our wildlife still needs us more than ever right now so it’s vital for us as an organisation to remind people how wonderful Essex’s wildlife is and to give people the tools to help wildlife thrive where they live."

Alongside the digital episodes the Trust also has a host of wildlife webcams, live streams where you can watch the daily antics of barn owls, bats and badgers.

Each week the Trust will be posting a TV-style schedule on their website and across their social media channels.