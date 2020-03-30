A FARMING extravaganza which attracts thousands of people from rural and urban communities has been cancelled for first time in nearly 20 years.

The Tendring Hundred Show is an agricultural event which celebrated its 104th year in 2019 and regularly attracts more than 20,000 people.

Originally launched to further educate famers on animal breeding and stock rearing, the modern version of the show has become one of the key events of the Essex events calendar featuring animal displays and competitions as well as a vast range of stalls and exhibitions.

With its elegant equestrian performances, pens of fluffy animals and impressive display tractors, the show has become accustomed to attracting people from far and wide.

Its ability to take place this year, however, was thrown into doubt following the outbreak of coronavirus.

However, organisers have said they were left with no choice but to cancel this year’s event following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Romany Foster, the show’s secretary said: “We are extremely sorry to have had to make this decision and it was not one we took lightly.

“We have been monitoring the news and Government advice continually, but as the situation has unfolded we felt we had no alternative but to cancel this year’s show.

“The team are naturally very disappointed, but we fully understand the Government’s guidance to cancel large public gatherings and national events to help reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

“The safety and wellbeing of our staff, volunteers, competitors, exhibitors, visitors and contractors is paramount.”

Since beginning in 1899, the non-profit show held in Lawford has only had to be cancelled on a handful of occasions notably during the first and second world wars, and in 2001 following the outbreak of foot and mouth.

Ms Foster has now vowed to ensure the event returns bigger and better than ever next year.

“We will now focus all of our attention on making our 2021 show the best show to date,” she said.

“We would like to thank everyone for their ongoing support of the show and we look forward to welcoming everyone back next year.”