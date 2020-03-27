Parks U-turn over evictions

CARAVAN owners and tenants who were forced out of holiday parks have been told by company bosses to “get in touch” if they were evicted with nowhere else to go.

Residents living or staying on any of Parkdean Resorts’ 67 caravan parks were given just hours notice to leave their sites after the Government’s lockdown.

This included Highfield Grange and Valley Farm in Clacton, Weeley Bridge in Weeley, Naze Marine in Walton, and Coopers Beach on Mersea Island.

But some were staying in the caravans to self-isolate from vulnerable relatives.

Parkdean Resorts has confirmed caravan owners were contacted on March 24 and asked to return to their primary residence.

Anyone who felt unable to do so, however, is said to have been told to speak with the site’s general manager “as a matter of urgency”.

A spokesman for the company said: “Holiday home-owners purchase their property for recreational use only. Parkdean Resorts is fully complying with the Government’s guidance, which allows for people to continue to stay in caravan parks temporarily in circumstances such as needing to self-isolate.

“Our general managers are handling requests to stay on park on a local, case-by-case basis.

“Anyone who has nowhere else to go should get in touch with the Parkdean Resorts contact centre on 03332079280.”

For some caravan owners, however, the struggle to get permission to remain onsite seems ongoing.

We will keep you updated as and when we can.