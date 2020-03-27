A PROUD mum says her four sons are challenging stereotypes by helping the community’s elderly and most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

Beth Keary, 42, lives in Frinton, with her two sons, Joseph, 11, and Daniel, nine, and her fiancé, Steven Keen, 44, and his two sons, Alfie, 14, and Max, 11.

The generous group have been helping elderly people living in the seaside town who have been advised to stay at home by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The boys began their thoughtful initiative by posting leaflets through letter boxes detailing the ways they can assist those most in need before the country went into lockdown.

Joseph, Daniel, Alfie and Max, have since offered to do vulnerable residents’ shopping, pick-up their newspapers and even walk their dogs.

So far, the fantastic four have already helped a pair of elderly gentlemen who asked if they could make a trip to the supermarket for them.

Ms Keary says seeing her sons working together for good of the community is nothing short of inspiring.

She said: “I am incredibly proud of what they are doing and the reaction and messages I have had have been so lovely.

“They are helping those in self-isolation and those who don’t have anyone to help them locally.

“The people who have asked for help so far have been overwhelmingly kind and appreciative.

“They have told us how grateful they are for their help.”

In addition to the vital support they are providing to the most vulnerable, the boys’ mum also believes their efforts are shattering preconceptions.

She says it is important for people to reconsider their opinions of the younger generation and realise how the youth can be an asset in helping fight Covid-19.

“It is lovely to see some positive feedback for boys of this age,” she said.

“I think in these incredibly difficult times, it is lovely to see communities pull together.

“The youth and children are a big part of these communities.

“There has been a lot of support for the boys.”

And Joseph, Daniel, Alfie and Max aren’t the only youngsters doing their bit for the community during these troubling times.

Bobbie-Jean Cook, 12, from Jaywick, founded Sonny’s Army alongside her aunt, Destiny, 16.

They started the charity after baby Sonny-Lee, three, who is Bobbie’s brother and Destiny’s nephew, was born with an incurable congenital heart condition.

Usually they provide support to parents who have to spend time in hospital with sick children.

But the generous pair have now turned their attention to helping those most in need in Jaywick during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bobbie and Destiny have dedicated time to making-up food parcels for those in need in which there were fresh potatoes, chicken and sausages and frozen items.

The packages were then donated to any elderly residents in the area or those who may have been struggling to make it to the supermarkets.

Bobbie and Destiny have also been sending care packages to nurses who working tirelessly in London hospitals.

Sarah Dreelan is a trustee for the Sonny’s Army charity and the godmother of Sonny-Lee.

She has praised the efforts of Bobbie and Destiny and said they are a prime example of how people can impact the lives of those in need.

She said: “I am proud of these two young girls and they never fail to amaze me with the stuff they achieve.

“Watching the girls work over the last year, and more so the last few weeks, has been amazing.

“They have helped so many people and they have hearts of gold.

“I am so proud to be alongside them on this journey.

“The girls have shown to others that you can make a difference to people’s lives.

“They are such an inspiration to other young children.”