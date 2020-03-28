AMAZON is offering free children's audiobooks to help parents keep the kids happy and occupied during the crisis.

The online giant owns Audible – a service where you can stream and download audiobooks – and has pledged that selected stories will be free 'for as long as schools are closed'.

It includes a Winnie the Pooh anthology and Beatrix Potter collection among many others and titles for older kids and teens too.

A statement on Audible said: "For as long as schools are closed, we're open. Kids everywhere can instantly stream an incredible collection of stories, including titles across six different languages, that will help them continue dreaming, learning, and just being kids.

"All stories are free to stream on your desktop, laptop, phone or tablet. Explore the collection, select a title and start listening. It's that easy."

The free stories are available here.