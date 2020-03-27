TWO people have been arrested after police officers recovered a “significant” quantity of drugs, alongside a stash of money.

Officers from the Tendring Community Policing Team were tackling county lines drugs activity in the Clacton area last Tuesday evening.

After receiving vital intelligence, regarding a potential drugs haul in the area, the team immediately put an operation in place in a bid to retrieve the illegal substances.

Following the raid, a stash of Class A drugs, cash, and a flick knife were all recovered.

A 28-year-old male and 17-year-old female, both from London, have since been arrested on drug offences.

They currently remain in custody while Essex Police’s investigation continues.

Anyone who suspects drug activity in the Clacton area is asked to contact Essex Police by calling on 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.