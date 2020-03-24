SHOPS selling 'non-essential' items will be forced to shut from today under new government lockdown rules.

The shutters will be down on many business as strict measures on movement come into force.

All businesses classed as 'non-essential' have been ordered to close for at least three weeks - but there are some exceptions.

Which shops could still be open?

According to the government's, these types of trade will be able to continue operating:

Restaurants - for delivery and takeaway ONLY

Cafés or canteens at hospitals, care homes or schools

Prison and military canteens

Hotels, hostels and caravan sites - only for guests using them as a primary home, or guests who are key workers

Food or drink providers to the homeless

Supermarkets and other food shops

Health shops

Pharmacies - including non-dispensing pharmacies

Petrol stations

Bike shops

Hardware shops

Laundrettes and dry cleaners

Garages

Car rentals

Pet shops

Newsagents and corner shop convenience stories

Post Offices

Banks

Market stalls which offer essential items, such as grocery and food

Food banks

Places of worship - but only for solitary prayer and for funerals

You can see the full list and more details on the gov.uk

The lockdown came into force last night and will remain in place for at least three weeks.

Aside from the exceptions, these businesses should now be closed