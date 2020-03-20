WHICH areas have the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases?

Updated for April 3.

Below is a chart of all local authority areas for England and health board areas in Scotland, and how many people have tested positive.

The numbers are updated day-to-day, with the highest and lowest numbers automatically switching places as the days go by.

Refresh the page to see the animation again.

TOP 30 AREAS ONLY

ALL AREAS - (ZOOM IN - looped animation works best on mobile browsers)



London has the largest number of cases in total, with the figures above split into London borough.

These figures only represent those who have been tested. The actual number of cases is likely to be much higher, but is unknown due to the absence of blanket testing.