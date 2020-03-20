POLITICAL leaders at a council have pledged for the authority to support residents during the coronavirus outbreak.

Tendring Council is working to help coordinate a way of supporting vulnerable members of the district.

A joint statement was given by council leader Neil Stock, Labour leader Ivan Henderson, Independent leader Jayne Chapman, Tendring Independent leader Mark Stephenson, Tendring First leader Terry Allen, UKIP leader Mary Newton, Holland and Eastcliff Matters leader Joy Broderick, and Liberal Democrat leader Gary Scott.

It said: “These are exceptional times that we live, with our community, our country and the world tackling a situation of a kind not seen in the UK at least since the Second World War.

“That is why we are setting politics aside and standing shoulder-to-shoulder as Tendring Council rapidly gears up to face unprecedented times ahead. We are working closely with the chief executive and all council officers on this.

“Community leadership sits at the heart of our corporate plan, and that applies just as much during a scenario such as we face now, as it does in our day-to-day work, which is why we are looking to help collate information and co-ordinate that response – as well as carrying out our own work as appropriate.

“The council has been alerted to some amazing work being done in the community around the support of our more vulnerable residents. We need your help in contacting those groups so that we can share information and signpost those in need to the right place.”

They will collate a list of groups and key contacts in the community.

If you are part of an organisation or group email volunteergroups@tendringdc.gov.uk with your group name, support and services offered, what areas you operate in, key person contact details including name, email and telephone number and contact details that can be provided to the public.

Leisure centres and the Weeley Crematorium currently remain open, in line with Government guidance, but with enhanced cleaning regimes in place.

Decisions on both closure of receptions and buildings which remain open are under constant review.