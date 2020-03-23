MEN are being invited to join a seafront walk in Clacton next month to offload their issues to a listening ear.

Walk and Talk 4 Men was founded by James Mace last year as a mental health support group, after he realised that men often bottle up their feelings and suffer in silence.

Following his first walk in March last year, the movement has grown on social media with volunteers now coming forward looking to lead walks across Essex.

The initiative has been given a £1,350 grant by the Local Deliver Pilot scheme, a national project from Sport England which is being led locally by Active Essex.

The next walk will be taking place on Clacton seafront from 12noon to 2.30pm on Sunday, March 29.

James said: “Men in general find it difficult to open up and talk about their feelings.

"We often see it as a weakness, we feel we always need to be strong, tough and macho, and that’s a lot of pressure we are putting on ourselves.

“Here at Walk and Talk 4 Men we want to encourage men that it’s okay to talk and that nobody is alone.

"We have a stroll around a country park or other open space, whilst having a chat in a safe place without judgment.”

Lynda McWilliams, cabinet member for partnerships at Tendring Council, which is part of the Local Delivery Pilot scheme, said Walk and Talk 4 Men was a great example for others.

“The pilot is starting to make a big difference to people’s lives, supporting small and large organisations in helping to get residents active,” Mrs McWilliams.

“If your organisation could benefit from some cash, however little, to support this type of work, I’d urge you to get in touch.”

To see if your organisation could benefit from a Local Delivery Pilot grant contact Cheryl Lomas at cheryl.lomas@activeessex.org or call 07826 531385.

For further information about the walk visit the event, go to facebook.com/events/846096952479222.