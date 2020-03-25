COUNCILLORS across Essex will be given £10,000 to spend on community projects in their ward as part of a new £750,000 grant scheme.

Essex Council Council is making the cash available to all members from April as part of a new pilot scheme.

Grants can be made to a registered charity, parish council or community association for specific projects in the ward and cash can also be used to purchase goods, such as plants or shrubs, to benefit the community.

The money can also be used to commission services directly from County Hall.

David Finch, council leader, said: “I am a firm believer in empowering local people, giving them the tools to be able to solve local issues using local expertise and this is another example of that in action.

“Nobody knows more about their community and its challenges than the local councillor. “