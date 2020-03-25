AN app has been launched to help pregnant women and new mums across Colchester and Tendring.

The NHS app will offer 1,000 free to download videos covering maternity topics.

It will include advice on pre and post-natal mental health, the benefits of breastfeeding and dietary and exercise guidance.

The Mum & Baby app has been launched in conjunction with the Suffolk and North East Essex Local Maternity System.

There are up to 10,000 pregnancies annually across Suffolk and north east Essex and the app developers hope it will become a trusted source of information.

The app will help new mums navigate the various options available to them and offer care plans which can be shared between parents and hospitals.

It is designed to complement existing face-to-face services.