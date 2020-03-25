DETAILED plans have been submitted for 50 homes on farmland in Little Clacton.

Persimmon Homes and Britton Developments has applied to Tendring Council for permission to build 40 two-storey homes and ten apartments on six acres of land at Oakwood Park, east of Thorpe Road.

The plans also include car parking, cycle parking, cycle links and public open space.

The development has already been given outline approval as part of wider plans for 250 homes and new business units next to Oakwood Business Park.

A decision is expected to be made by May 8.