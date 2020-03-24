CLACTON MP and former actor Giles Watling met young filmmakers in Parliament to celebrate the future of British film.

Mr Watling joined Absolutely Fabulous actor Helen Lederer for the Film the House awards ceremony.

Each year, young filmmakers and scriptwriters from across the country submit short films for the contest.

This year, Freya Hannan-Mills won the Best Script Under 16 and Best Short Film Under 16 categories for her film Swallow which documents a daughter’s last days in a hospice with her mother.

Mr Watling said: “It was great to attend this prestigious event and view the work of the filmmakers of the future.

“The creative arts are an important area of focus for me and they already contribute so much to our economy. It is so good to see that the future of this crucial industry is in safe hands.”