DANCE enthusiasts will be swept off their feet as old-school Strictly stars will be putting on an energised show at Clacton’s theatre.

Strictly Come Dancing’s professionals, Ian Waite and Vincent Simone will make it quite impossible not wanting to jump up from the seats and start dancing within the theatre aisles.

The strictly stars left fans intrigued when they announced their unlikely partnership last year.

However, after the roaring success of their first tour together in 2019, the five star rated dancers, The Ballroom Boys, are back with their Second Act.

Ian said himself and Vince joined up for last year’s tour because they wanted to do something completely different to all the other Strictly tour.

He added: “We never imagined that it would be so popular, the audiences loved it, which is amazing.

“So, we thought, why not do it again?”

They had organised their second UK and Ireland tour, and part of their journey, they will be stopping by at the Princes Theatre, in Station Road, Clacton.

Act two will follow on from Waite and Simone’s first offering as a dancing duo, with more old-fashioned variety, including dance, comedy and songs.

The Crawley Observer rated the show with five stars and framed it as a “hugely entertaining night out”.

Having both been part of the hit BBC show for a number of years, with their partners including Zoe Ball, Penny Lancaster, Rachel Stevens, and Louisa Lytton, they are still very much involved - Ian is a regular on It Takes Two with his Waite’s Warm-Up section and Vincent choreographs the Argentine Tango routines which are seen on the main show.

The fabulous Strictly Come Dancing stars promise another wonderful evening, with beautiful costumes, gorgeous lighting and world-class routines.

If you enjoyed The Ballroom Boys, then make sure you don’t miss the hilarious dancing duo when they bring you Act Two.

They will be coming to the Princes Theatre, on Thursday, May 21 at 7.30pm.

There are also a limited number of VIP Meet and Greet tickets available at each venue.

The meet and greet, which starts at 6pm includes meeting Ian and Vincent for photo and autograph opportunities, plus a signed print.

All VIP ticket holders must arrive at least 10 minutes before the meet and greet is due to start. Anyone arriving late may not be permitted.