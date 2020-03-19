DETERMINED fundraising ramblers have raised vital funds for a cancer charity after raffling off tons of top prizes.

Waltonian Walkers, who are a planning on taking part in this July’s Relay For Life in Clacton, has garnered more than £480 in donations for Cancer Research UK.

The team of strollers raised the money after pitching up at the Royal British Legion, in Walton, on Sunday, where they held a large raffle and sold tasty cakes.

Everything from toilet roll and chocolates, to bottles of wine and household items were up for grabs, in addition a giant Easter hamper.

Adrian Sexton, who is the team captain of Waltonian Walkers, said: “We only expected to raise half of what we actually did, so we are very happy and surprised.

“This will be the first Relay For Life we have done, and we decided to do it after going to last year’s one.

“Fundraising isn’t always the easiest thing to do, but we will probably do another raffle nearer the time of the race.”