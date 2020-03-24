A NEW trade warehouse is set to built at the former Fuller’s builders merchants yard in Clacton.

Huws Gray Ridgeons has applied to Tendring Council to demolish redundant buildings and create a new warehouse at Station Yard in Skelmersdale Road.

The company acquired J E Fullers, which has operated from the yard since 1946, in October.

A report said: “As part of the ongoing development of the site and to safeguard employment it is vital to the business to modernise and reconfigure the site.

“With the exception of one building, the existing buildings are of very poor quality construction and the configuration does not lead to their efficient use.

There is too much office space and little trade counter space and no showroom area.”

The new warehouse will be at the front of the site and there will also be an extra 14 parking spaces.