COUNCIL bosses have welcomed extra cash to fix Essex’s roads committed in the 2020 Budget.

The Government has set aside £500million extra per year over the next five years to tackle the scourge of potholes in England.

Essex is set to get a share of this funding, with the east of England set to be one of the first regions to benefit.

Essex County Council’s infrastructure boss Kevin Bentley welcomed the additional funding.

He said: “We are assuming this funding will be pledged by law to the specific purpose of improving roads and Essex County Council will get a share of this.

“We are awaiting confirmation of these points.

“I’m going to be optimistic, this is good news, this will allow us to repair even more potholes on the county’s roads and have more road crews ready to react to any problems.”