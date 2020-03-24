HEDGES have been planted as part of a green initiative to create a wildlife corridor in Brightlingsea.

More than 50 volunteers turned out in force for the planting on a meadow next to Morse’s Lane and Warrens Pond.

Eastern Waste Disposal, based in Morse’s Lane, has been working with Brightlingsea Town Council, Tendring Council and Brightlingsea Nature Network on the plan.

EWD, which is one of the town’s biggest employers and owns the land, agreed with the council’s proposals to create a green lung.

The strategy, which was announced three years ago, aims to create areas of open space planted with trees, meadow flowers and plants for the community to enjoy and as part of the town’s wider wildlife corridor scheme to help the natural environment.

Susie Jenkins, organiser of the Brightlingsea Nature Network, said: “As a rural seaside community we treasure our wild places and are excited to work with the council to build up this new natural asset for Brightlingsea wildlife.

“Our first hedge planting event saw an enthusiastic turn out and 130 metres of Wild Harvest Hedging was planted on the day.

“Thank you also to the Essex Communities Foundation for supporting our work.”

Tendring Council’s grounds team provided chippings to enhance the planting, for which more than 50 people volunteered.

Town mayor Graham Steady, who joined the volunteers for the planting, said “This is another example of all strands of the local community coming together to enhance the local environment.

“This scheme fits in perfectly with the green lung strategy, which the town council announced approximately three years ago.

“Plans are already being drawn up for similar activities at other locations.”