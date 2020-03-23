A NEW initiative offering support to people in need over a cup of coffee has been launched in Clacton.

The Clacton Kindness scheme has been launched by Community Voluntary Services Tendring with the help of Cup of Coffee, in Rosemary Road, as part of its new Social Prescribing project.

Ruth Jerman, from the social prescribing team, will be on hand in the coffee shop to tell people about different groups and activities in the community and where people can get support.

A spokesman for CVS Tendring, said: “Social prescribing aims to reduce isolation and to help people make new social connections.

“Ruth will be present with information about the many activities running in the community.”

Ruth will be at Cup Of Coffee every Monday from 3pm to 4.30pm.

For more information call CVS Tendring’s Social Prescribing team on 01255 425692.