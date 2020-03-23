A NEW adventure play land at a farm in Alresford will be “magical” for children, its owners claim.

Plans for the proposed development at Alresford Hall Farm, off the B1027, are due to be decided by Tendring Council’s planning committee this spring.

Will and Susie Marsden, who have owned the farm for ten years, claim the plans will help them diversify the business and secure its future, as well as providing 12 jobs.

Mrs Marsden said: “This will be a magical outdoor, active and inspirational play experience for families, created and operated by us.

“The feedback we’ve had so far and during the consultation phase has been overwhelmingly positive and the experience will be unique as there is nothing similar in the area.

“Our vision for the site is to transport visitors to a wonderland of fairies, dragons, goblins and Captain Martin - a real life explorer who lived in Alresford in the 1700s - designed to take families with children aged 12 and under on a magical adventure away from screens and devices in a safe and nurturing environment.

“Children will have fun connecting with each other in nature and the enchanted woodland setting, which is so important for their health and wellbeing.”

The planning application includes a series of natural, wooden-themed structures and a variety of play zones, including a maize maze, water play, sand play and toddler areas, jumping pillows and pedal-karts and a maze.

Mr Marsden added “We are meeting an identified shortage for family attractions in this locality, creating jobs and bringing opportunities for local suppliers.

“If approved, we will be boosting the local tourism economy by attracting more people to the area and encouraging them to stay longer.”

The brownfield site was previously a wholesale nursery, covered in plastic polytunnels.

The plans also include a 100 space car park and access road.