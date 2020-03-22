On Sunday morning, the Health Secretary Matt Hancock stated that there are plans “in the coming weeks” to ask people over the age of 70 and the vulnerable to self-isolate which potentially could last for months.

If and when this request is made, I am sure there will be a number of our elderly and vulnerable residents feeling concerned as to how they will cope. Many will have family, friends and neighbours that will look out for them and help with things like shopping.

However, there will be some that may not have this kind of support. With this in mind, it is really important that we all look to help our vulnerable neighbours across our community to make sure they are OK and to offer reassurance and support.

Many will not be on Facebook or social media, so it’s important to knock on doors (remembering to following medical advice and move at least 2 metres away!) or preferably telephone.

If you know any elderly Weeley or Tendring residents that needs support or help with shopping for essentials, I am happy to help wherever possible.

Please contact me on 07957 540237 or via email cllr.pharris@tendringdc.gov.uk.

I would also be very grateful to hear from any local resident who is also able to volunteer and offer support. It would be great to have a network of volunteers right across Tendring district.

Any resident requiring medical advice should, of course, telephone 111.

Councillor Peter Harris

Weeley and Tendring