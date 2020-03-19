WATERS have receded at Frinton Lawn Tennis Club and Frinton Golf Club after they were left submerged following torrential rain.

A little over a week after the flooding, it’s back to business for the tennis club, in Holland Road.

“What a difference a week makes,” said tennis club chairman James Max.

“After the floods, the club has been getting back to business as usual.

“With a lot of hard work from our groundsman the grass courts are looking much better, the water having drained away and now dry enough to be mown.

“During the torrential downpours there’s been lots going on at the club, including plenty of tennis being played under our famous floodlit bubble, covering two courts for all weather play by day and at night.

“Rain never stops play at our club!

“Our classes and gym have been busy too.”

The golf course was already saturated from repeated deluges following storms Ciara and Dennis.

Then 16mm of rain fell in a matter of hours two weeks ago.