VETERANS are urging schoolchildren, businesses and community groups to make their own bunting to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

This year will mark 75 years since the end of the Second World War in the Europe.

This May Day bank holiday has been moved to May 8 to encourage celebrations on the day of the anniversary.

In Clacton, the Royal British Legion is holding a service at the town’s War Memorial in the seafront gardens at 11am, with the public invited to attend and bring a picnic to enjoy on the beach afterwards.

Refreshments for veterans will be served by the Royal British Legion Clacton branch at a beach hut as part of the informal commemorations.

Dan Casey, president of the branch, invited people along to the service.

“As always we will be marking VE Day with a service at the War Memorial, which people are welcome to attend,” Mr Casey said.

“We would encourage families to stay afterwards, bring a picnic and enjoy a celebration on the beach, akin to the street parties seen in 1945 as Britain celebrated the end of hostilities in Europe.”

Chris Amos, Tendring Council’s Armed Forces Champion, is encouraging people to make their own bunting to decorate buildings right across the district.

“Residents, schools, businesses and community groups need only each make a small strip, but picture the effect if everyone displayed bunting in their windows during the week of VE Day,” he said.

“It would bring some colour to the area, reminiscent of scenes 75 years ago, and show just how much we recognise the sacrifice made by people during the Second World War.

“There are plenty of templates people can use online to create bunting.

“We would urge people to use recyclable materials – and we hope it brings the community together.

“Why not see if elderly neighbours want help creating and putting up bunting, and show some love in our communities?

“There is no set design, in fact we’d encourage people to create their own patterns perhaps based on their own group logos.”