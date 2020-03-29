MUSIC star James McVey struck a chord when he visited Frinton Lawn Tennis Club.

McVey, lead guitarist from The Vamps and his fiancé Kirstie Brittain was at the Holland Road club at the weekend.

The former I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant met with teh club’s chairman - and TalkRadio host - James Max.

Mr Max said: “James, who’s very keen on his fitness is looking forward to seeing what the new gym equipment will be like and was impressed by the range and quality of the club’s facilities. And by the selections of gin on offer in the bar.

“A few drinks probably helped protect James and Kirstie’s ears from the karaoke evening.

“They’ve promised to come and visit again.

“And the invitation’s always there for a gig by The Vamps.”

Following his visit, McVey said: “It’s a beautiful club with fantastic sporting facilities and a really friendly vibe.

“They make a mean gin and tonic in the bar too.”