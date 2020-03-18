THE generosity and sacrifices of inspiring care home volunteers has been recognised following an annual awards ceremony.

Corner House Residential Home, in Wash Lane, Clacton, hosted its Golden Star Awards.

The accolades were given to volunteers who have gone the extra mile to ensure the elderly residents are happy and eager to get involved in the daily activities.

Presented by regional manager Ethna Claridge and the home managed Yash Kowlessur, the winners each received a glass gong and a goody bag.

Following the glitzy ceremony, the awardwinners and staff member enjoyed a buffet and drinks with Corner House’ residents.