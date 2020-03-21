IT’S a worrying old time all round.

And with quite a few of us likely to be spending a great deal more inside, never has a decent box set or series to stream been more vital.

Alongside the pile of books you bought because you thought the cover looked pretty but have never actually cracked open, of course.

Because obviously, reading books and indulging in all the hobbies we declare ourselves little time for under normal circumstances are also worthy uses of time spent in potential lockdown.

No doubt I will be building a lot of Lego and refereeing a considerable number of fights between my kids too.

So far self isolation has not been necessary for me but the knock on effect of advice to stay away from organised events means more time spent at home.

As a result, I have finally headed back to the start of the Line of Duty to watch the first three series, finished Locke & Key and got cracking on the Split, about to finish its second series on the BBC.

All of which have provided perfect escapism from what is quite frankly a troubling time.

For just a few moments, watching kids chasing about after magic keys took my mind off whether or not any of us are coughing or showing signs of fever.

I have also been mostly engrossed in watching Noughts & Crosses, a hugely prescient drama which sadly still has many themes we can all uncomfortably relate to - curiously presented in quite an old fashioned way.

Maybe it is just me, but some of it is a bit like one of those plays they take into schools.

Everyone is extremely earnest and the social unrest is presented in a believable way.

But I am not sure anyone comes out of it looking very good.

Yet the central romance is appealing and believable.

And a world away from the other completely unfeasible drama I am currently semi-addicted to : Liar.

If the first series was implausibly bonkers - this one ramps it up even further.

We now know the truth about Dr Andrew.

Plot spoiler alert - he isn’t very nice.

If we all thought it was impossible to dig a follow-up outing out of the first series, which actually aired two years ago now, then we should never have doubted those clever writer types.

This is an ingenious flash back centred look at how the dastardly medic managed to elude the police and run about for a worrying amount of time before someone stopped him.

If you like your drama to have a modicum of concern about the authentic practises of the agencies being represented, this show might not be good for your blood pressure.

They do not concern themselves with such fripperies as the law which gives victims of sexual offences anonymity or consider how it might not be appropriate for a police officer who is herself a victim to be involved in the case.

In fact, pretty much all of what goes on would probably contribute to a mis-trial if anyone should end up being charged.

If I get fed up with journalists being demonised on these dramas then it is a fairly good assumption police officers, lawyers, estate agents and anyone else with an unfair reputation does too.

So it is probably just best to sit back and enjoy the story instead.