A hospital has taken the decision to place restrictions on visiting hours due to coronavirus concerns.

Broomfield Hospital, operated by Mid Essex Hospital Trust, is taking steps to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly for patients who may be more vulnerable to infection.

Firstly, the number of visitors will be restricted to two designated people per patient, with staff asking other visitors who may attend to leave the ward or clinic.

Secondly, visiting will only be permitted between 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm with exceptions to the children's wards.

Thirdly, high risk areas for patients with reduced immunity such as the renal unit and areas where patients are receiving chemotherapy will have restrictions.

A trust spokesman said: “The information is intended to be supportive and reassuring and follows best practice and evidence that has been evolving rapidly.

“We need your assistance to help us protect your loved ones.

“Please do not attend the hospital to visit family or friends if you have any flu-like symptoms, a cough or high temperature.”

To see full details, visit https://bit.ly/2U0HISF.