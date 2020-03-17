CLACTON MP Giles Watling has announced he is in self-isolation after showing symptoms associated with coronavirus.

The parliamentarian addressed constituents in a self-shot video message which he posted on social media regarding Covid-19.

In the short clip, Mr Watling says he made the decision to stay indoors, for what will be at least seven days, after he started to feel unwell.

Probably nothing serious, but I ran a mild temperature yesterday. Feeling a bit rough, but I've had a lot worse. Following advice I'm self isolating, and seeing how the next seven days go. Still able to work so do get in touch if you need me. Wash your hands, stay well!

The MP, who is living at home with his wife, said his decision to self-isolate came from not wanting to risk infecting anyone else.

"I am not feeling too good - it is an odd one and probably nothing," he said.

"I have been running a slight temperature so I don't want to take my chances with anyone else's health.

"So, I am now self-isolating - it’s merely a case of staying away from human contact.

"For the past few days my wife has stayed at least two meters away from me.

"We’re continuing to wash our hands and wipe everything down with disinfectant.

"I can get out as I’m fortunate enough to live near open countryside where I can guarantee isolation."

Giles Watling is continuing to work, and has already addressed a letter to the Prime Minister on behalf of the theatre sector, after his advice to avoid public places.