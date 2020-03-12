THE Government has set aside hundreds of millions of pounds to help realign the A12.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has allocated £272 million in his budget for plans to reroute the road between junction 25 at Marks Tey and junction 24 at Kelvedon.

However, no money has been allocated for a new dualled A120 between Colchester and Braintree, meaning the project is not expected to receive funding before 2025.

The cash for the A12 was awarded following a successful Housing Infrastructure bid submitted by Colchester, Braintree and Tendring councils to help with their garden communities scheme.

If approved, the proposals will see the A12 realigned between Marks Tey and Kelvedon to create space for more than 20,000 homes.

The funding will only become available if the planning inspector gives the garden communities the go ahead. He is expected to make a ruling in the summer.

North Essex Garden Communities director Graham Butland said: “I’m delighted by this announcement. It’s a sign the Government has confidence in the authorities working on the garden communities and what they are doing.

“This isn’t just good news for garden communities, it is also great for the people who travel on the A12 every day and suffer delays.”

The boost for the A12 appears to have come at the expense of the A120, with the Government’s five-year road investment strategy containing no mention of funding. Instead, the strategy states cash could become available between 2025 and 2030 if work has started on the garden communities.

Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex secretary Rosie Pearson said: “It looks like a total cock-up.

“The A120 has always been a separate project and funding is needed now because it is not fit for purpose.

“The garden communities have been delaying the A12 upgrade for a while now but for some reason it looks like they will hold up the A120 as well because the Government is saying it relies on developer contributions for the West Tey garden community.”

The preferred route for the new A120 would see it rerouted from Braintree down to junction 23 of the A12 at Kelvedon.