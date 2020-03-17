A FREE parking permit for council taxpayer will continue in the next financial year.

Homes across Tendring will soon be receiving a letter containing details of their council tax or business rates bill for the coming year.

The annual letter details the precept for 2020/21 set by Tendring Council, along with that set by Essex County Council, and the Essex Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, and town or parish councils.

The district council’s portion of the bill is set to increase by £5 to £167.64 for an average Band D property for 2020/21.

The bills will be issued on March 13 and include details of the Tendring Free Householders’ Permit, which will automatically renew on April 1 without residents having to do anything.

The free parking permits scheme was launched in 2012 in a bid to support local shops and businesses.

The permits are available for every council tax paying household and are valid for all council owned public car parks in the district apart from the Naze at Walton and Holland Haven from 11am every day.

The permits are not valid in July and August.

Carlo Guglielmi, cabinet member for finance, said the letter was nothing to worry about.

“The annual bill is a routine letter, and this does not contain any surprises over previously published council tax rates,” he added.

“However it is a good opportunity to check that the details are correct, and I urge you to contact the council via the online form if there is anything that needs changing.

“In addition, we often see a spike in scam calls, texts and emails around this time of year as fraudsters target this process which is carried out across the country. If you have any doubts please contact us directly.”

If you are applying for a free parking permit for the first time, go to tendringdc.gov.uk/travel-and-parking/parking/season-tickets-and-permits.