STUDENTS from a school in Frinton are helping to plant more than 1,000 trees as part of a green initiative in the town.

Tendring Technology College students planted the trees at Frinton playing fields on March 9.

The scheme is part of the Trees for Cities project, which is being supported by Essex County Council.

A spokesman for the school said: "It is hoped that the new trees will establish themselves over the next few decades, providing habitats for local wildlife and improving the green space within the community.

"The students worked exceptionally hard and, despite becoming quite muddy, were hugely impressed with their achievements.

"The council and Trees for Cities team were particularly impressed with the work rate and enthusiasm of the students, and are said to be very keen to grow the partnership throughout any further projects in the local community."

The trees planted on the green were a mixture of hawthorn, beech, oak, pine and rowan, and are all expected to flourish for years to come.