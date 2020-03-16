CLACTON Pavilion's popular Armstrong's restaurant is once again fighting fit thanks to a £75,000 refurbishment.

The restaurant, named after a boxer who used the Clacton landmark as a training arena in the 1930s, has also taken on a new head chef and has overhauled its menus.

The eaterie was opened in 2012 as part of the first phase of a £3million revamp of the historic site, which also included a ten-lane bowling alley, restaurant, bar and games area.

The attraction, seen as the jewel in the resort’s crown in its heyday, last month opened a £140,000 pirate-themed children's adventure play centre, called Swashbuckle’s, following the launch of an outside water park for children last year.

Owner Billy Peak said an extra ten people have been employed year-round off the back of the latest developments.

"We have had a major refurbishment in the restaurant and bar," he said.

"We've taken on a highly-qualified new chef Steve Gibbs and have new management.

"We've had quite a big refit in terms of money, including kitchen equipment and furniture it's been about £75,000.

and changed our menus quite a bit.

"There's been a change in the menu and we're trying a separate menu for Sunday lunches, which we hope will prove really popular.

"It was about time for a big refurbishment of the restaurant - we've been open seven years and it felt time to revamp it and bring it up to date.

"Armstrong's has now got a nice modern feel to it, which I'm sure our customer's will welcome.

"It's all part of the ongoing Pavilion offering, alongside the new children's play area and other developments."

The restaurant will also be hosting live music each month.

Armstrong’s is named after boxer John Henry Armstrong, who used the Pavilion as a training arena before a London bout in 1939.