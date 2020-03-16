A NEW charity shop has been launched in Clacton in a bid to help those in the town affected by hunger.

The World Food Aid charity, run by Harwich-based food giant Surya Foods, has announced a raft of measures to expand its operation to raise vital funds.

It has today launched its second charity shop in High Street, Clacton, with all proceeds raised to be directed exclusively to "eliminating hunger locally".

The move follows the launch of its first shop in Harwich in December.

The charity, launched in 2011 by Surya's managing director Harry Dulai, funds projects ranging from the Monkwick Munch Club in Colchester and school holiday meals to helping extreme poverty-stricken communities in countries like India and Peru.

He said: “These shops rely entirely on the generosity of local people volunteering their time and donating goods.

"However, when they do, they can rest assured that their contribution will go directly to helping Essex families, whether that be through food banks or emergency school holiday food clubs.”

“With regards to the global picture - there is enough food for everyone, but not everyone has enough food.

"It is estimated that a child dies of hunger every ten seconds somewhere in the world and we have the power to stop it, we just need to all choose to end hunger in our generation.

“I work in an industry in which my day to day job involves dealing with an abundance of food, however, I am acutely aware of the devastation hunger causes from my Indian roots.

“In addition to galvanising my own industry to raise vital funds and reduce food waste, I will continue to use my position in the industry to encourage other important influencers to come out in support of a worldwide movement to end hunger and create the necessary momentum to inspire change.”

The Clacton charity shop will be open Monday to Saturday, from 9.30am to 4.30pm, and will sell clothing, books, toys, bric-a-brac and a selection of world food products in its pop-up pantry.

The charity is also is keen to hear from people who want to volunteers to help run the shops. For more details contact Jen Wall on 07483 077272 or email jennifer.wall@worldfoodaid.org.