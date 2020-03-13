RESIDENTS are being urged to help clear Walton’s beaches after storms washed microplastic pollution and debris along the coastline.

Essex Wildlife Trust said a variety of plastic waste has been washed up at the Naze cliffs after Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis battered the coast.

The trust’s Naze Centre will now be holding microplastic-specific clean up events to collect the waste.

Maximiliano Nicolic, assistant centre manager at The Naze, said: “There has already been an influx of volunteers and help from the local community which is really positive to see, but we’re always looking for new volunteers as many hands make light work.

“If you would like to lend a hand and do your bit to help marine wildlife, we have microplastic-specific cleans happening throughout the year.

“The Naze is a unique coastal landscape of outstanding geological and biological importance.

“As the most easterly peninsula in Essex, it is an important site for wildlife, both terrestrial and marine.

“The centre is focussing on microplastics, which are plastics smaller than 5mm in size.

“This may seem like a monumental task, but with willing volunteers and the helping hands of the Environment Agency, Anglian Water and the Marine Conservation Society, the trust hopes to have cleared the majority of the pollution by the end of the year.”

Last year, a life-size sculpture of a seal was made from rubbish found on Walton by local artist Sue Lynas in a bid to raise awareness about the affect plastic waste has in our seas.

The initiative came after the Colne Community School in Brightlingsea, inspired by BBC’s Blue Planet 2, raised money for new beach clean equipment.

The centre added that a number of seals have been rescued in the past year after becoming trapped in plastic waste.

The next clean ups at the Naze will take place on March 5 and April 2 from 11am to 1pm.

Equipment will be provided for the clean up.

For more information about the clean up and other events at the Naze Centre, go to essexwt.org.uk.