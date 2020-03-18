MORE than 40 per cent of young offenders in Essex go on to reoffend within a year.

The Government is being urged to avoid criminalising youngsters by diverting them from the justice system where possible, amid calls for the age from when a child can be arrested and charged to be raised.

Ministry of Justice data reveals 391 offenders aged under 18 in Essex either left custody, received a non-custodial conviction or were cautioned in 2017-18.

Of those, 43 per cent went on to commit another offence within 12 months.

That’s up from the 33 per cent rate recorded for the previous year’s cohort.

Between them, the 169 juvenile reoffenders racked up 775 new offences – an average of 4.6 each.

Children in England are deemed to have criminal responsibility from the age of 10, meaning they can be brought to court for committing a crime. The Equality and Human Rights Commission called for the age to be raised “to stop very young children being exposed to the harmful effects of detention”.

Nationally, 38 per cent committed another crime within a year.