Thousands of children were home schooled in Essex last year, new figures reveal.

The Association of School and College Leaders says it is concerned by a national rise in the number of home-educated children and says young people are better off at school.

Data from the Office of the Schools Adjudicator shows that 2,030 children in Essex were recorded by the council as being home-educated at the end of March 2019​. ​This was an 11 per cent increase from 1,823 at the same point in the previous year.

More than 60,500 children were registered as home-schooled across the country

The figure is likely higher as parents do not have to register their children as home-educated.

Shan Scott, the government body’s chief adjudicator, said councils expressed concerns that some parents may not be able to meet their child’s needs.