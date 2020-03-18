POLICE have brought in new equipment in a bid to deter thefts in rural areas.

A pair of Dot Peen marking kits are now being used by Essex Police. The machines use a pneumatically driver marking pin to stamp postcodes out of small dots into plastic, leather, carbon fibre or metal.

Once branded, the postcodes act as a visible theft deterrent because of how easily they can be tracked back to the rightful owners.

The machines can be used on things like farm equipment, lawnmowers, saddles, motors, bicycles and laptops.

Police, fire and crime commissioner Roger Hirst signed off on the £9,200 purchase.

He said: “Crime prevention underpins the delivery of all priorities in the police and crime plan.

“Working closely with rural communities, it is our aim to prevent crime from happening in the first place.”

“Purchasing this equipment will mean that Essex Police will be able to provide a practical crime prevention service to farmers and other rural businesses.”

Chief Insp Terry Balding, Essex Police’s head of local policing support unit, said: “Property marking is a proven deterrent to thieves, and it makes it harder for criminals to sell on stolen goods, which in turn deters them from burgling homes and businesses.

“Data suggests the use of property marking products significantly increase the chance of convicting a suspect of burglary.”

To organise a marking session email essex.watch.liaison.officers@essex.police.uk.