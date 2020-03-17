THE Commonwealth Flag flew at Tendring Council’s Clacton Town Hall to mark Commonwealth Day.

More than 1,000 flag-flying ceremonies took place across the Commonwealth as part of the event on Monday.

It is the seventh year local authorities and civic dignitaries, community groups and charities have taken part in the special ceremonies of dedication.

As part of the service, before the flag was raised, chairman Dan Land read out the Commonwealth Affirmation.

He said: “Through Commonwealth connection we learn from one another, and innovate to transform our communities, our nations and our world.”

“It was a privilege to lead the short ceremony and having the Commonwealth Flag raised for all Tendring residents shows how we proudly show unity across the Commonwealth and stand with all its nations.”