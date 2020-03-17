ESSEX 2020 – a year of science and creativity is hitting its stride.

The next ten months will be jam-packed with hundreds of events across the county aimed at getting more people involved with STEAM subjects.

It’s also a celebration of Essex’s contribution to science and engineering, and a chance to flaunt our historic Marconi, Winstanley and Mayflower connections among others.

And if you are a fan of Doctor Who, there was a treat at Chelmsford’s Civic Theatre last night because technical consultant and special effects expert Mat Irvine was in town.

As part of Essex 2020, Mat is hosting two talks at the theatre.

Last night’s – the Complete and Utter History of a Mechanical Mutt – saw him explain his history with TV’s most popular robotic dog – K9.

Mat was a designer working in the BBC special effects department when K9 was built and first appeared on screen in 1977.

Mat was his sole operator since around 1990 and was bringing his robotic pal with him on to the stage.

Tonight, Mat will give a talk about BBC VFX. Having spent more than 20 years in the BBC visual effects department, he has a wealth of facts to reveal.

The talk ties in with Mat’s book, BBC VFX, co-authored with Mike Tucker.

Mat, 71, said: “I spent most of what could termed my early career at the BBC. I briefly worked first in the photographic stills library for television news, then moved to the visual effects department, where I stayed for around 23 years, making an overall total of a couple of months short of 25 years.”

Mat has also worked on popular shows such as Blake’s 7 and Rentaghost, and regularly appeared on Swap Shop and Saturday Superstore, as well as writing books and magazine articles about model-making and science projects.

Over the years Mat got to work with some legendary names, including the late great comedians Ronnie Barker and Dave Allen.

“They were both really nice people – I really enjoyed working with them,” he said.

“One of my jobs for Dave Allen was to make his glass of whiskey magically disappear on its own. He was a lot of fun.”

When Mat first began working on Doctor Who, John Pertwee was the Time Lord.

“He was very much the star of the show,” he said. “Tom Baker was easier to work with, probably because I had more confidence by the time he had the role.

“I’ve also got to work with David Tennant on the Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures – he was great.”

Obviously in terms of special effects, things have come a long way since the 1970s.

Would Mat go into this industry if he had his time over again?

“Well, my job doesn’t really exist anymore,” he said.

“When I started out in our department we did everything, now those jobs would be done by half a dozen different departments.

“You’d be starting from a completely different place now.

“We have more sophisticated special effects today, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are any better.

“I still say to make a good programme or film you need good special effects, but you also need a good script, good actors, good direction and good editing.

“A good editor is often underplayed in this industry. They all complement each other and if you don’t have them all, it’s not going to work.”

Mat has his own workshop near his home where his creations, both past and present, are kept, including K9.

So if Mat could own any piece of sci-fi TV or movie memorabilia what would it be?

“That’s easy,” he says.

“It would be Discovery One from 2001: A Space Odyssey.

“It was the best science fiction film ever made or will ever be made. Unfortunately the ship was scrapped after the film, so even if I could afford it – which I couldn’t – I’d never be able to buy it.”

One of the highlights of Mat’s career was working on the 1985 BBC drama series Edge of Darkness. The series starred a young Joanne Whalley and received critical acclaim.

It was directed by Martin Campbell, who would go on to direct James Bond blockbusters such as Goldeneye and Casino Royale.

Mat said: “One of my memories from the shoot is having to create endless rain, to the extent everyone was soaked. At one point we spilled 1,000 gallons of water over the two stars, but they were so drenched anyway they didn’t notice!”

As an added bonus, Doctor Who fans who go to Mat’s talk will be delighted to see some props from the show hanging around the theatre foyer, including a Cyberman and a Dalek.

That’s thanks to the Civic Theatre’s artistic director Ian Knowles who is a collector of Time Lord memorabilia.

To book tickets for tonight’s talk, visit chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres.