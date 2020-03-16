A CHILDREN’S play area has been closed after “disgusting” dog owners allowed their pets to foul near play equipment.

St Osyth Parish Council said it has temporarily closed the Dumont Avenue play area following a series of incidents.

Councillors hope the closure will send a message to selfish dog owners.

“The play area at Dumont Avenue has been closed temporarily due to improper use by residents with dogs,” said clerk Neil Williams.

“Despite three signs on the gates, clearly informing residents that dogs are not allowed within the play area, there have been numerous occasions when dogs have been taken inside.

“This has resulted in dog faeces being left in an area intended for the use and enjoyment of young children, and where there should be no dogs in the first instance.

“Whilst rare, the risk of ocular toxocariasis is very real and one which the parish council takes seriously.

“The council has a duty of care towards the young and appreciate the closure of the play area isn’t fair on those who use it in the manner for which it is intended.

“It is hoped that this temporary closure will reinforce the message that play area is meant for young children not dogs.”