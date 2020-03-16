OCTOPUS patrons have handpicked their favourite artwork for this summer’s Octopus Ahoy! trail.

More than 100 artists showcased their creative designs at a sponsor meets artist event which took place at the Seaquarium on Clacton Pier.

For ten weeks in the summer between July and September, Tendring, Colchester and the wider Essex area will see parks and open spaces taken over the eye-catching painted octopus sculptures.

The event will culminate in an auction of the sculptures to raise funds for Essex-based charities. The project celebrates Harwich, the hometown of Captain Christopher Jones who sailed the Mayflower across to the New World 400 years ago.

KAT Marketing director Katie Skingle said it was a pleasure to introduce the amazing art submissions.

She added: “We’ve had lots of fun looking through the brilliant artworks. A big thank you must go to all the artists who have taken the time to get involved.”