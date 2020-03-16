CLACTON MP Giles Watling has joined experts to mark the launch of a report setting out the impact of domestic abuse on young people.

Mr Watling met frontline practitioners from the Action for Children in Parliament as he pledged to support the Domestic Abuse Bill, which will address abuse affecting children and young people.

Recent analysis by Action for Children found up to 692 children in England are assessed every day by social care services as being at risk of violence.

Giles said: “The number of children living in families who report domestic abuse is a huge concern.

“No child or young person affected by domestic abuse should be left without the support they need to recover.

“The upcoming Domestic Abuse Bill is the chance to make this expectation a reality, and I fully support the work of Action for Children to make sure children have the services they need to recover wherever they live in the country.”