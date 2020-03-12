A CHEEKY pensioner celebrated her 100th birthday with a party.

Olive Dowding, who is originally from South Ockenden, lives in Brightlingsea but frequently visits Tendring Eldercare in Clacton.

She celebrated her 100th birthday at the day centre, alongside family, friends, and staff members.

Decorated with balloons and banners, the community facility hosted Olive as she opened cards and birthday presents.

The mother-of-three, who has eight grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, also received a card from the Queen before joking she had been invited to the palace.

Edward Bell, the chairman of Tendring Eldercare, said: “Olive has a witty and cheeky personality, and she always has a good heart and will do anything to help anyone.

“She has always loved being a mum and adores her family and is very giving, but hates being the centre of attention.

“But she was full of life with a beaming smile at her party.

“It was so lovely to be part of Olive’s day.”