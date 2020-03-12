Frinton Golf Club and neighbouring Frinton Tennis Club were left submerged after torrential rain.

The golf course was already saturated from repeated deluges but then 16mm of rain fell in a matter of hours, forcing it to be closed.

Michael Clarke, Frinton Golf Club manager, said the club, which has 950 members, was making the best out of a bad situation.

He said: “Despite the flooding to the course, the club will remain open and more will be put on for members and non-members to enjoy while the course is out of use.

“Regular functions, Rotary events and afternoon teas will still remain.

“While it does damage us a little bit, we will use the time to improve other areas while it is not as busy.

“The club has been crying out for a refurbishment to the car park, so resurfacing and repainting will take place and will be ready by the time the course reopens.

“It will monitored day to day, but our next inspection falls on March 18, so we expect the course to be open after then.”

Frinton Tennis Club chairman and TalkRADIO presenter James Max said the club, which has about 650 members, had also suffered due to the prolonged rainfall.

He said: “There’s been a huge amount of rain this winter.

“The storms which have rolled in over recent weeks have saturated the ground.

“It was a bit of a near miss this time. Our clubhouse was spared and flooding was restricted to our outside courts.

“Hopefully the water will drain away quickly and we can get back to preparing our amazing grass courts for the summer season.”

Last month was the wettest February on record for the UK and the fifth wettest of any calendar month since 1862. In Essex, 76.1mm of rainfall fell, compared to the average of 39.7mm.