Essex Police are appealing for help to reunite a lost horse with its owner.

The horse was was discovered in Steeple Bumpstead yesterday (Monday 9 March).

Officers were called at around 12.30am after reports said a horse was standing in Blois Road.

The horse has since been taken to a nearby stable while officers try to track down the owner.

If anyone has any information, they are aksed to contact PC Lucy Robson at Braintree police station calling 101 and quoting incident 19 of 09/03.