A CHILDREN’S play area has been closed after “disgusting” dog owners allowed their pets to foul near play equipment.

St Osyth Parish Council said it has temporarily closed the Dumont Avenue play area after a series of incidents which created an unwelcome health risk for youngsters.

Councillors hope the temporary closure will send a message to selfish dog owners to take more responsibility for clearing up after their pets.

St Osyth Parish Council clerk Neil Williams said: “The play area at Dumont Avenue has been closed temporarily due to improper use by residents with dogs.

“Despite three signs on the gates, clearly informing residents that dogs are not allowed within the play area, there have been numerous occasions when dogs have been taken inside.

“This has resulted in dog faeces being left in an area intended for the use and enjoyment of young children and where there should be no dogs in the first instance.

“While rare, the risk of ocular toxocariasis is very real and one which the parish council takes seriously.

“The parish council has a duty of care towards the young and appreciate that the closure of the play area isn’t fair on those who use it in the manner it is intended.

“It is hoped this temporary closure will reinforce the message that Dumont Avenue play area is meant for young children, not dogs.”

Tendring Council has the power to fine dog owners if they do not clear up after their pet.

The initial fee is £50 but dog owners can be taken to court where the maximum penalty can be a fine of up to £1,000.