CLACTON has been named as one of the country’s top “retirement hotspots” for pensioners.

New research has shown most of the top 20 UK locations with the highest proportion of pensioners are seaside towns.

A study by investment platform easyMoney found Christchurch in Dorset leads the list of UK retirement hotspots, with two-fifths of the adult population of 73,000 made up of pensioners.

But other popular retirement areas included Clacton, north Norfolk and Battle in East Sussex, the report said.

Andrew de Candole, chief executive of easyMoney, said: “Retirement hubs on the coast give people a laid-back lifestyle and an established community of retirees.

“Getting away from towns and cities to a clean, quiet coastal resort is something that retains appeal for many older people.”

Sheila Hammond, secretary from the Tendring Pensioners’ Forum, said despite its attraction, Clacton is not so rosey for all retirees.

She said: “A lot of people want to retire to the seaside, but it does create its own problems.

“Clacton would be a good place to live for pensioners if social care was better.

“It is extremely hard to get doctors here because they know their workload is going to be so much more because of the high proportion of elderly people.

“What we need in this area is better social care and joined up thinking with GPs.”